In Loving Memory Of
Paul R. Urgovitch
10/16/38 - 10/8/18
Our lives go on
without you
But nothing is
the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living without you is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was so kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever.
With All Our Love,
Your Family