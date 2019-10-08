Resources
More Obituaries for In Urgovitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

In Loving Memory OfPaul R. Urgovitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In Loving Memory OfPaul R. Urgovitch In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Paul R. Urgovitch

10/16/38 - 10/8/18

Our lives go on

without you

But nothing is

the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent are the tears that fall

Living without you is the hardest part of all

You did so many things for us

Your heart was so kind and true

And when we needed someone

We could always count on you

The special years will not return

When we are all together

But with the love in our hearts

You walk with us forever.



With All Our Love,

Your Family
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of In's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.