Rocco Riotto

In Loving Memory of Rocco Riotto
In Loving Memory of

Rocco Riotto

1/3/32 - 11/4/16



3 Year Anniversary in Heaven



Dear Dad,

We feel your absence every day; there is now a vacancy in our family that proves harder and harder to fill every day. You were one of a kind, and impossible to replace. We miss your joyous smile and booming voice. We miss your phone calls and your wise pieces of advice. We are consoled by our beloved memories of you and the knowledge that we have a guardian angel looking out for us above.

We love you and miss you forever and

always. Until we meet again,

Your Loving Family
