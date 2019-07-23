|
|
In Loving Memory Of
SILVESTA (DOLL) WRIGHT
7/23/1923 - 8/8/2012
Happy 96th Birthday in Heaven!
You held my hand when I was small, you caught me when I fell. The hero of my childhood and of latter years as well. Every time I think of you, my heart fills with pride.And though I'll always miss you, I know you're by my side.In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain. I know you're watching over me, until we meet again. You're
always in our hearts and especially in mine.
Your Loving Daughter,
Kathy, Arno & Family