In Loving Memory Of
William "Bill" Pinckney
8/28/37 - 1/25/15
May they who die in the Lord rest from their labors, for their good deeds
follow them.
We cannot recall a time when you were not there for us - always supportive and kind and never without your
optimistic smile. You have earned your rest. While our hearts will forever be broken, we know that you are not far from us as we feel your presence every day. Your love and example will stay with us forever. Until we are together again…
Your Loving Family