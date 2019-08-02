|
|
In Memory of
Annette Altamura
5/20/1962 - 8/2/2017
Annette, it's been two years since God welcomed you home to paradise. No one knows our heartaches, only those who have lost can feel our sorrow. We remind ourselves that you are free of pain and worry and sharing the peace of Christ with all our departed relatives and friends. Annette, you lived a life full of unwavering love for family and devotion to friends. You brought out the best in all of us with your smile. Your concern and compassion for others is an inspiration for all to follow.
Annette, We have no doubt that our Lord welcomed you home to one of those very special places and we look forward to seeing you one day again.
Happy 2nd Anniversary in heaven.
Your loving husband Ezio & daughter Christina
You Never Said Goodbye
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.