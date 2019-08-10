|
|
In Memory of
Joseph G. Travers
To My Joey,
August 10, 2019 - It is 2 years now since you passed. There is not one second of any day I don't think of you and miss you so much. I truly don't know how to live without you.
Joey, you would be so proud of our 5 children & now 7 grandchildren, as I am. Knowing that you are a part of them brings joy to my heart. I get to see so many traits of you in each and every one of them.
Our children speak of you with so much love and share their memories together knowing the exceptional Father they were blessed to have. As for me, I am so lucky & grateful you are the love of my life and my perfect soulmate. I will continue telling our grandchildren about their Grandpa and how much you love them and you will always be their Guardian Angel.
Joey, in your life you touched the hearts of good friends and family with kind words and deeds, a helping hand, wisdom, or just being there to listen. The Admiration they express & feel for you is unforgettable & beautiful.
I promise you I will find you somewhere over the rainbow & I will never let you go again.
I Love you Honey, Always & Forever, Maria