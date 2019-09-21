|
In Memory Of Ozzy Lembo, Jr.
3/6/1970 - 9/21/2011
Do not stand at my grave and weep; I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush; I am the swift uplifting rush, of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there, I did not die.
Dear Ozzy, Words cannot express how much we love you and miss you each and every day of our lives. You will be in our hearts forever.
With love and affection,
From Your Mother and Wife
and all your Family and Friends
Orazio Lembo
5/10/39 - 11/3/18