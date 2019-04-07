|
|
In Memory of The Mitred
Archpriest John Nehrebecki
May 4, 1928 -
April 7, 2018
As we approach the first anniversary of your falling asleep on the Great and Holy Sabbath of our Lord we take comfort in the words of your teacher, Saint Nikolai Velimirovich, "The dead feel our presence in their graves, they feel our prayers and our sacrifices and love for them. And we will soon feel it, on that side of the grave, and will be grateful for those who remember us and pray for us to God."
We pray for you each and every day; we talk about you and to you; we miss you, and your presence in our lives, in ways we never even imagined; we love you.
With the saints give rest, O Lord to the soul of Thy servant, the Mitred Archpriest John, where there is neither sickness, nor sorrow, nor sighing, but Life Everlasting.
From your loving wife, Eugenia,
your children, your grandchildren
and your great-grandchildren