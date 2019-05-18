Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Nebelkopf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina J. Nebelkopf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ina J. Nebelkopf Obituary
Ina J. Nebelkopf

New Milford - Ina J. Nebelkopf of New Milford, NJ, formerly of West New York, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday evening May 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Freddy Nebelkopf. Devoted mother of Susan Nebelkopf and her husband Larry, and Elyse Nebelkopf. Proud grandmother of Aaron, David, and Ariana. Ina was a former member of the New Milford Jewish Center. Services will be 10:30 am Sunday May 19, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Ina J. Nebelkopf may be made to Temple Avodat Shalom 385 Howland Avenue, River Edge, NJ 07661.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now