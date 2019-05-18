|
Ina J. Nebelkopf
New Milford - Ina J. Nebelkopf of New Milford, NJ, formerly of West New York, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday evening May 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Freddy Nebelkopf. Devoted mother of Susan Nebelkopf and her husband Larry, and Elyse Nebelkopf. Proud grandmother of Aaron, David, and Ariana. Ina was a former member of the New Milford Jewish Center. Services will be 10:30 am Sunday May 19, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Ina J. Nebelkopf may be made to Temple Avodat Shalom 385 Howland Avenue, River Edge, NJ 07661.