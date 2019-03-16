|
Inderjit Singh
Old Tappan - Inderjit Singh, age 84, of Old Tappan, NJ passed away on March 14, 2019. Born and raised in Gujranwala and Delhi, India, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1981. He was an avid reader, and kept up with current affairs. A devoted family man with a strong work ethic, Inderjit began working at a young age to support his family who he loved immensely.
Prior to retiring, he served as a Deputy Secretary to the government of India for many years.
Beloved husband of Jasbir Kaur. Loving and devoted father of Sarabjit Singh and wife Rubina Bhatia and Bonnie Singh and wife Mansi Kohli Bhatia. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Eesha, Evan and Neil. Dear brother of Pritam Kaur, Harsaran Singh Bhatia, Narinder Pal Bhatia, Satyapal Singh Bhatia and the late Harbans Singh Bhatia, Iqbal Singh Bhatia, Mohinder Kaur and Dalip Singh.
Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10 am - Noon at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. Committal Service will follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory Chapel, 200 McLean Boulevard, Paterson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Inderjit to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.