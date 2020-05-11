Inez McKoy
Mother Inez McKoy

Paterson - 88, on May 8, 2020 beloved wife of Deacon Raymond McKoy. Services private. Burial Laurel Grove Cemetery. Send photos and condolences to family. madonnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Madonna Multinational Home for Funerals
109 Howe Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 777-6011
