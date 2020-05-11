Mother Inez McKoy
Paterson - 88, on May 8, 2020 beloved wife of Deacon Raymond McKoy. Services private. Burial Laurel Grove Cemetery. Send photos and condolences to family. madonnafuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.