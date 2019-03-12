|
|
Inge D. Frudden
Park Ridge - Inge D. Frudden (nee Ketelsen) of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 11, 2019, she was 88 years old.
Beloved wife of the late John Frudden for 43 years. Devoted mother of Ernst Frudden and his wife Audrey, Eleanor Manheimer and her husband Robert and the late Lorenz Frudden. Dear sister of Ernst and Erika. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Inge owned and operated the Teaneck Deli along with her husband and brother for many years. Before retiring she worked at Strunks Deli in Westwood, NJ for 10 years.
Visitation 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc. 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com.
Graveside Service at 10 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at George Washington Memorial Park Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Inge to Valley Hospice Home Care.