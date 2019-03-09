Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
New Milford - EICHER, Inge (nee Mueller) 96, resident of New Milford for 68 years passed away on March 4, 2019. Born in Germany to Fritz and Frieda Mueller. Beloved wife of the late Erhard Eicher. Devoted mother of Karl Eicher, Karin DeRosa (late James). Lisa Tusveld (Jon) and the late Linda Leider. Loving grandmother of Steven (Vivian), Kristine DeRosa (Howie), Samantha Leider and Branden Leider. Before retiring Inge was an Agriculturist for D'Angelo Farms, Dumont. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Sunday 1-4pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. Graveside service will be on Monday 10am at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 225 Center St, New Milford. To view Inge's tribute page please visit volkleber.com
