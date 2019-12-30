Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
213 Virginia Avenue
New Milford, NJ
Ingeborg G. Reed

Ingeborg G. Reed Obituary
Ingeborg G. Reed

New Milford - Ingeborg G. Reed, longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 at the age of 94.

Ingeborg was an active member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in New Milford, where she served many roles such as church and counsel secretary; and ran many events, such as the senior luncheon. In her spare time she loved to crochet and was an avid baker. She was happiest when spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Ingeborg was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband Joseph Reed, her brother Edward, and her parents. Survived by her devoted children Donald Reed (Doreen), Kenneth Reed (Maria McDonald), and Karen McCambridge (Michael). Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Robert), Kyle J., Sarah, Rachel, Matthew, and Kyle. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Thursday, January 2nd from 4-8PM. Funeral services will be on Friday, January 3rd at 10AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 213 Virginia Avenue in New Milford. All asked to meet at church. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
