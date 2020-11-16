1/
Ingrid Helslev Doyne
Ingrid Helslev Doyne

Oradell - Ingrid Helslev Doyne passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 of pneumonia.

Ingrid was born on March 20, 1935 to Georg and Emma Helslev. She grew up and was educated in Denmark. A Fulbright scholar, Ingrid came to this country at age 28. Shortly thereafter she married Dr. Earl Doyne and for five happy decades they lived together in Oradell, NJ.

Ingrid was fluent in five languages, a great lover of music, especially opera, and she both loved and studied ballet. She and Earl were benefactors of the Hackensack University Medical Center as well as the Oradell Library. They were members of the Hackensack Golf Club where they both developed meaningful friendships that lasted through their lives.

Ingrid leaves Peter, Nancy and Elizabeth Doyne, eight grandchildren, and one wonderful great granddaughter.

In light of the virus, the family has determined there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Ingrid can be remembered with a donation to the Hackensack University Medical Center or the Oradell Library.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
