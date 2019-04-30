Services
Ft. Lee - Ingrid Hughes (nee. Steffen) 86, of Ft. Lee, passed away on Friday April 25, 2019. She was born in Hamburg, Germany and lived in Ft. Lee for many years. Ingrid was the manager of Williams Grove Amusement Park in Pennsylvania for many years before retiring.

Ingrid was predeceased by her loving husband Morgan Christopher Hughes. She is survived by her beloved children Kathleen and Michael Hughes.

The services are private under the direction of the Leber Funeral Home in Union City, NJ.
