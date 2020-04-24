Services
Ingrid P. Chipolone


1938 - 2020
Ingrid P. Chipolone Obituary
Ingrid P. Chipolone

Little Falls - On April 23, 2020, Ingrid Chipolone, 81 years young, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and the garden she loved.

Ingrid was born to Danish parents in London, England on July 8, 1938. As a young girl, she enjoyed playing both piano and violin. Quiet and intelligent, Ingrid excelled academically and earned a scholarship to Haberdashers' Aske's School for Girls, where she added Latin and French to her studies.

After professional education as a secretary, fate led Ingrid to work for Esso Europe in London. There, she established lifelong friendships and met Mike, an American assigned to work overseas for the same company. On December 20, 1969, Ingrid and Mike were married at St. Charles Borromeo Church. For two years, they enjoyed living in London and traveling together throughout Europe to visit family and friends.

The couple came to the U.S. in 1972, residing in Little Falls, NJ, close to the family home in Clifton where Mike's mother lived. They were embraced by new friends at Our Lady of the Holy Angels R.C. Church, where they sang in the choir.

A selfless, dedicated homemaker, Ingrid raised two sons, Michael and Dominic. In 1995, Ingrid became an American citizen. She continued to generously care for family and friends, both at home and overseas, for the rest of her life. Ingrid is survived by Mike, their two sons, daughter-in-law Christine and two cherished granddaughters, Emily and Nicole.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Holy Angels R.C. Church, 465 Main Street, Little Falls, NJ 07424.Visit www.bizubparker.com to leave condolences on the Tribute Wall and to check for service updates.
