|
|
Inocencio Pou
Paterson - Inocencio Pou, of Paterson, died peacefully on May 26th, 2019 in Paterson, NJ at the age of 89.
Inocencio is survived by his wife; Lydia, son; Edwin Pou, grandchildren; Edwin Pou II, Taina Pou, Cameron Pou, Averi Pou, Amber Pou, Gilbert Pou II, great-grandchildren; Joshua Pou, Rhiannan Pou, Edwin Pou III.
Viewing is scheduled for Thurs. May 30th from 6-9 PM at Martinez Memorial 747 Market Street Paterson NJ 07513. A funeral mass is scheduled for Fri. May 31st 10 AM at St.John's Cathedral in Paterson. Immediately followed by entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Inocencio's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Martinez Memorial.