Services
Martinez Memorial - Paterson
747 Market Street
Paterson, NJ 07513-1240
973-279-9615
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martinez Memorial - Paterson
747 Market Street
Paterson, NJ 07513-1240
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St.John's Cathedral
Paterson., NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Inocencio Pou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inocencio Pou

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Inocencio Pou Obituary
Inocencio Pou

Paterson - Inocencio Pou, of Paterson, died peacefully on May 26th, 2019 in Paterson, NJ at the age of 89.

Inocencio is survived by his wife; Lydia, son; Edwin Pou, grandchildren; Edwin Pou II, Taina Pou, Cameron Pou, Averi Pou, Amber Pou, Gilbert Pou II, great-grandchildren; Joshua Pou, Rhiannan Pou, Edwin Pou III.

Viewing is scheduled for Thurs. May 30th from 6-9 PM at Martinez Memorial 747 Market Street Paterson NJ 07513. A funeral mass is scheduled for Fri. May 31st 10 AM at St.John's Cathedral in Paterson. Immediately followed by entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Inocencio's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Martinez Memorial.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now