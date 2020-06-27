Ione L. Antonick
Waldwick - Ione L. Antonick, 90, on June 25, 2020 of Waldwick, NJ. Beloved wife of 72 years to Marty. Loving mother of Mark Antonick, David Antonick and late wife Nettie, Karen Mott and husband Ted, Kathryn Gattuso, Kim Antonick and the late Kandace Antonick-Howe. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Adonis and Grace Antonick, Melanie and Keith Mott, Ryan Gattuso and wife Jennifer, Kayse Daniel (nee Howe) and husband Kevin and Steven Howe and wife Monique. Adored great grandmother of Keith Jr., Jacob, Christian, Suzanne, Addison and Jaxon. Dear sister of Joan Dawson and the late Elizabeth O'Brien. Also survived by her 4 loving furry grandpups. Ione was a graduate of St. Luke's High School. She worked for Aero Tec Labs as a bookkeeper and retired in 1999. Ione loved music and sang with St. Luke's choir since high school. While singing with the Ridgewood Singers and St. Elizabeth's choir, she and her husband Marty made the groups first music tour to Germany in 1987. Ione loved to travel and toured throughout Europe many times and twice had the honor of singing at the Vatican. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Luke's R.C. Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ione to the Alzheimer's Association, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Waldwick - Ione L. Antonick, 90, on June 25, 2020 of Waldwick, NJ. Beloved wife of 72 years to Marty. Loving mother of Mark Antonick, David Antonick and late wife Nettie, Karen Mott and husband Ted, Kathryn Gattuso, Kim Antonick and the late Kandace Antonick-Howe. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Adonis and Grace Antonick, Melanie and Keith Mott, Ryan Gattuso and wife Jennifer, Kayse Daniel (nee Howe) and husband Kevin and Steven Howe and wife Monique. Adored great grandmother of Keith Jr., Jacob, Christian, Suzanne, Addison and Jaxon. Dear sister of Joan Dawson and the late Elizabeth O'Brien. Also survived by her 4 loving furry grandpups. Ione was a graduate of St. Luke's High School. She worked for Aero Tec Labs as a bookkeeper and retired in 1999. Ione loved music and sang with St. Luke's choir since high school. While singing with the Ridgewood Singers and St. Elizabeth's choir, she and her husband Marty made the groups first music tour to Germany in 1987. Ione loved to travel and toured throughout Europe many times and twice had the honor of singing at the Vatican. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Luke's R.C. Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ione to the Alzheimer's Association, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.