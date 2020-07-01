Ira Appel
Paramus - Ira Appel, age 73, passed away at Valley Hospital on June 30, 2020 due to medical complications. He was a graduate of Paramus High School, class of 1964 and attended Paterson State College. He was a former employee of Raytheon and the American Red Cross. He is survived by his sister Donna and her husband Frank DePauw of Port Orange, FL., and his nephews William of Las Vegas, NV, and Keith of Budd Lake, NJ., along with an Aunt and several cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Murray and Louise Appel. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. www.schoems.com for updated information
Paramus - Ira Appel, age 73, passed away at Valley Hospital on June 30, 2020 due to medical complications. He was a graduate of Paramus High School, class of 1964 and attended Paterson State College. He was a former employee of Raytheon and the American Red Cross. He is survived by his sister Donna and her husband Frank DePauw of Port Orange, FL., and his nephews William of Las Vegas, NV, and Keith of Budd Lake, NJ., along with an Aunt and several cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Murray and Louise Appel. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. www.schoems.com for updated information
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.