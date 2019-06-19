Services
Services

The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Butler United Methodist Church
5 Bartholdi Ave
Butler, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Rest Cemetery
Butler, NJ
Ira Miller, Sr.

Butler - Ira Miller, Sr., age 91 of Butler, NJ passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. Born in Newfoundland, NJ, Ira was the son of the late Elmer and late Eva (Card) Miller. He was a graduate of Butler High School and was a hand engraver for Multitone Engraving before retiring. Ira was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church, the Butler Fire Department, Kinney Hose Company and a member of the American Federation of Musicians. Ira was a special officer for the Butler Police Department for over 50 years.

Ira is survived by his loving sons, Ira Miller, Jr. and wife Beverly, and Robert David Miller and wife Danuta. Six adored grandchildren, Diana and husband Jeremy Petras, David, Laura, Amanda and husband David Barnes, Robert James, Brian Robert and wife Ebitsam. Also surviving are twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ira was predeceased by his beloved wife, Loretta.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, on Friday, June 21 at the Butler United Methodist Church, 5 Bartholdi Ave Butler, NJ. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
