Irena Kuzma



Rutherford - Irena (Garbacz) Kuzma passed away on Friday, 10/30/20. Visiting Wednesday 4-7 PM & Thursday 9 AM @ Kamienski F.H. (106 Locust Avenue, Wallington). Funeral Mass 10 AM @ Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church.









