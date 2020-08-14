1/
Irene A. (Hunkler) Prince
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene A. (nee Hunkler) Prince

Hackensack - Prince, Irene A. (nee Hunkler) of Hackensack, formerly of Ridgefield Park, went home to heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Prior to her retirement, Irene was a paralegal for many years. Devoted, loving and proud daughter of the late Estelle (nee Hayden) and Edward Hunkler. Irene was a loving, devoted and proud mother of Donna Prince, who survives her. Irene was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Richard Prince, and her dear sister Edna Hunkler. Irene was a loyal and devoted friend to many. Funeral will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved