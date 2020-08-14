Irene A. (nee Hunkler) Prince
Hackensack - Prince, Irene A. (nee Hunkler) of Hackensack, formerly of Ridgefield Park, went home to heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Prior to her retirement, Irene was a paralegal for many years. Devoted, loving and proud daughter of the late Estelle (nee Hayden) and Edward Hunkler. Irene was a loving, devoted and proud mother of Donna Prince, who survives her. Irene was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Richard Prince, and her dear sister Edna Hunkler. Irene was a loyal and devoted friend to many. Funeral will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com