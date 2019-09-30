|
Irene (Gagne) Ashbahian
Pompton Plains - Irene (Gagne) Ashbahian, 93, of Pompton Plains, NJ passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born in New Bedford, MA and raised in the Bronx, NY, she resided in South Hampton, NY and Mahwah, NJ prior to settling in Pompton Plains, NJ. She was a member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn, NJ and a very active member of the Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs in Bayside, NY, where she was a member of the Mr. & Mrs. Social Club and the Woman's Guild. A woman of French Canadian decent, she totally immersed herself in the Armenian culture. She learned the language, cuisine, and customs of the Armenian people.
Beloved wife of 75 years of Harry Ashbahian. Loving and devoted mother of Thomas Ashbahian and wife Carol, Gregory Ashbahian and wife Janet, Cynthia Gendjoian, and the late Stephen Ashbahian and his surviving wife Jill. Cherished grandmother of David, Timothy, Adrienne, Lauren, Kathryn, Eric, Kristen, Nicole, and Craig. Dear great-grandmother of Sophia, Victoria, Mason, and Taline. Caring sister of the late Alfred Gagne, Colonel Richard Gagne of the United States Air Force, and Jeanette DeFeo.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 1 from 4 - 8pm with services at 7pm at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 2 at 11:00 AM at St. Leon. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Irene may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.