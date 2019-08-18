|
Irene Barakat
Saddle River - Irene Barakat, 93, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, 9 days before her 94th birthday at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, N.J., surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Jersey City on August 25, 1925, to the late Hobart and Irene Gale. Irene lived in Weehawken for over 70 years. She was a File Room Supervisor for Crystal Clear Industries, Ridgefield Park, for 25 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Zikey and is survived by her devoted children, daughter Janet and husband Jim Seath, daughter Marsha and husband Philip DeVencentis and son David and wife Barbara Barakat. Also surviving are her dear siblings, sister Sandy and husband Jim Matthews, sister in law Rita and husband Lou Salhany and sister in law Dottie Barakat. She was the loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Irene's life celebration will include visiting on Tuesday, August 20, from 3-7pm at the Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Blvd., Union City N.J. A funeral service will be offered on Wednesday, August 21. at 10:30am by the Reverend Steve Huston at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Grove Church Cemetery, North Bergen.