Irene "Renee" (Dunsheath) Bongiorno
Irene "Renee" (Dunsheath) Bongiorno formerly of Wayne and Mantoloking, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Florida. She was 86 years old. Renee was born on August 7, 1934 in Passaic NJ to the late Alexander and the late Josephine (Cular) Dunsheath.
Renee was a longtime resident of Wayne, NJ and then resided in Mantoloking, NJ before moving to Lake Worth, Florida 20 years ago. She was employed as a secretary at AT&T in Nutley and also co-owned and operated RenBon Chemical Company with her late husband, Donald. Renee was known for her terrific sense of humor and she enjoyed traveling, shopping, skiing and lunching with her friends. Most importantly she loved spending time with her cherished grandchildren.
Renee is survived by her grandchildren, Marcello Don and Mia Franchesca and a host of loving Bongiorno and Dunsheath nieces, nephews and extended family who adored her. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald in 2005, her devoted son, Cris Henry in 2013, her sister Josephine, and her brother Richard Dunsheath.
Renee's Life Celebration will include a Graveside Prayer Service at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson, NJ where she will be laid to rest in the Bongiorno Family Plot with her husband and son. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider
The Say Hi Foundation, 63 Northwood Road, Lake Hopatcong, NJ www.sayhifoundation.com
For further information and to share a fond memory of Renee, please visit www.leberlakeside.com