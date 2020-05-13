Irene Borosch
Garfield - IRENE (nee Braun) BOROSCH, 92, formerly of Garfield, passed away Monday Evening, May 11, 2020.
Born in Hercegfalva, Hungary, Mrs. Borosch came to the United States in 1957 from Germany. She settled in Garfield and resided there before moving to Wayne in 2015. Mrs. Borosch was a parishioner of St. Stephen's RC Church, Passaic and was a former member of the Garfield Seniors. She loved crafts, knitting, gardening and baking.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Borosch, in 2004; by her brother, Franz Braun and her sister, Maria Sautner.
Survivors include: her two daughters: Theresia Mueller and her husband, Roger of Wayne and Irene Taormina and her husband, Joe of Vernon; and her two grandchildren, Dana and Eric Taormina.
Private Funeral Services with entombment at Calvary Cemetery will be held under the supervision of Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimers NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Condolences may be left for the family on the Tribute Wall at www.bizubfh.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.