Irene C. Thomas



Falmouth, MA - Irene Carolyn Thomas April 7. 1929 - October 21. 2020 Norwood, N.J - Formerly of Falmouth, Ma. and Bergenfield, N.J., Irene C. Thomas (Mobbs) passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 in Norwood, N.J. at the age of 91. Irene was born to Sophie D. Mobbs (Ohlerich) and Arthur H. Mobbs in Palisades Park, N.J. on April 7, 1929. She graduated from Dumont High School in 1946 and soon after commuted to New York City working for New York Telephone until her marriage to John R. Thomas in 1950. She often told the story of her early morning commute which involved buses and subways and running to meet the connections each day. Irene took care of her three children until they became independent while her husband worked. Being employed as the secretary of South Presbyterian Church was a position Irene thoroughly enjoyed. She walked a mile to and from work each day in all weather. This position lasted 25 years until her retirement in 1994. She made many friends through church activities and as a member of the Women's Association, Trident group, and bowling league. Upon retirement, Irene and John moved to Cape Cod, Ma. and became snowbirds, traveling to Marco Island, Fl. in winter months. They also enjoyed an annual European trip for many years. Irene's hobbies were listening to classical music, singing, knitting, crossword puzzles and she was a serious Scrabble contestant. She participated in water exercise and walked regularly. Irene especially looked forward to gatherings with her family members and friends. Despite her battle with Alzheimer's disease, Irene maintained her good humor and caring spirit even up to her final days. Irene was predeceased by her husband, John, married for 69 years. She is survived by son, John E. Thomas, of Clearwater, Fl. and Bristol, R.I., daughter, Carol Gorman of Chester, N.Y., and son, Warren Thomas of Farmville, Va. She is survived by four grandchildren, Heather Pemberton, Holly Gobelez, Emily Gorman and John E. Thomas, Jr., five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are through Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, N.J. The family will meet privately at graveside for internment at South Church Cemetery in Bergenfield, N.J. The family would like to thank the Norwood Atria for the excellent care in her final months.









