Irene "Renee" Carley
Paramus, NJ - Irene V. "Renee" (nee Varga) Carley, 92, passed away on Wed., June 19,2019 of Paramus, NJ. Renee was a graduate from Garfield Schools. She worked for The Bendix Corp. for 50 yrs. as an Administrator Associate. Renee was a Commander of Flotilla 10-10 as a United States Coast Guard Auxiliarist of Hackensack. She received many commendations including being named a "Founding Member" by Homeland Security. Renee top honor was a patrol boat being named after her. Beloved wife of the late Harry A. Carley(1997). Dear sister to the late Vilma Haring and her late husband Cornelius. Loving aunt to Duane and Diane Ressler, Darren and Marsha Ressler, Gary and Jane Foerster, and Gayle and John Hine. Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral at the the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral service at the funeral home 10:30 am. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting Monday 4:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers family requests donations may be made to Bergen Co. Animal Shelter. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.