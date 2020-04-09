Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Irene Cavallaro

Irene Cavallaro Obituary
Irene Cavallaro

Lyndhurst - Cavallaro, Irene (nee Roth), 88, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mrs. Cavallaro was born and raised in Paterson and was a resident of Lyndhurst for over 50 years. She worked for Country Girl Fashions for 30 years then for Wood-Ridge National Bank for 2 years. Irene also worked for Nazare Memorial Home, Inc. for 13 years, from 1993 - 2006 when she retired. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church where she was a member of the Mount Carmel Seniors and was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 35 years, Anthony Cavallaro in 1987 and survived by her brother-in-law, Eugene Ramunno, sister-in-law, Maryann Bower, and niece, Nancy Sadowski and her husband, Ed. She was a very generous and thoughtful person, giving to her parish and many charities.

Funeral arrangements are private and held under the direction of the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Please visit our website where you express your condolences to Irene's family on our Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
