Irene D. Zajencki-Belford
Clifton - Irene D. Zajencki-Belford (nee Reschke), 72, of Clifton, passed away on July 10, 2019. Irene was born in Germany on October 7, 1946 to the late Henry and Eugenia Reschke. Before retiring, she worked for the accounting department of Passaic County. She was predeceased by her husband James Belford. Irene is survived by her son, Paul H. Zajencki, her companion Francis E. Porcelli, her sister Helena Reschke-Goldfarb, many cousins and dear friends. All services were private by the request of the family. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com