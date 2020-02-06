Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
124 Union Ave
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Irene (Suprenant) Driscoll


1922 - 2020
Irene (Suprenant) Driscoll Obituary
Irene (nee Suprenant) Driscoll

Wayne - Irene (nee Suprenant) Driscoll, 97, of Wayne, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, Mrs. Driscoll resided in Clifton from 1959 to 1998 when she moved to Wayne. Mrs. Driscoll was a world traveler having visited nine different countries. She loved to play cards, Scrabble and was talented with her crochet needles. Mrs. Driscoll was a parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church in Clifton and enjoyed her time as a member of the Golden Agers in Wayne. Mrs. Driscoll was also very proud to impersonate Queen Elizabeth at various functions.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Vincent A. Driscoll in 1982 and her son, Vincent A. Driscoll in 2015.

Survivors include: her daughter, Joan Cornelia of Hazlet; five grandchildren, Kelly Lippe (Fernando Martinez), Vincent Driscoll (Bridget Reilly), Nicol Driscoll, Renee Cornelia and Drew Cornelia; six great-grandchildren, Alixandra Hrizuk (Jonathan), Nicholas Lippe (Brittany Ryan), Juliet Driscoll, Dylan Driscoll, Lili Wright and Montgomery Wright; and one great-great-grandson, Benjamin Alexander Hrizuk. Mrs. Driscoll is also survived by Leah Driscoll, Paula Guerriero and Harmon Lippe.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Monday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Paul R.C. Church, 124 Union Ave., Clifton. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to ,

1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 07730. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.
