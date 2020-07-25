1/
Irene (Rogaski) Drozd
Irene (nee Rogaski) Drozd

Effort - Drozd, Irene (nee Rogaski), age 94 of Effort, PA at rest in Effort on July 23, 2020. Dear wife of the late Edward J. Drozd (1972). Loving mother of Dorothy Drozd of Tobyhanna, PA, Bertha Killion of Aiken, SC, Richard Drozd of South Carolina, Joseph Drozd of Totowa, and the late Edward Drozd. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Born in Bayonne, she lived in Totowa for most of her life, then in Florida for 13 years before moving to Effort, PA. She was an Employee for Amalgamated Meat Workers Union #464, Little Falls as a meat wrapper and worked in the deli before retiring. Mrs. Drozd was a member of the American Legion Post #227, Ladies Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Wednesday at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
