Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Irene E. Carleton Obituary
Irene E. Carleton

CARLETON, Irene E. (nee Mackey), age 78, a resident of Alpine for many years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25th. Beloved wife of Edward. Loving sister of Frances Slemmer of Virginia, cousin James Nohe of New Jersey, and Gary Carstens and his family. Survived by many family members through the United States. Born in Matawan, NJ to the late Andrew and Eugenia Mackey. After receiving her teaching degree, Irene went on to teach Elementary School before starting a career with IBM. She was a lover of all animals, kept memberships with numerous country clubs and developed a private computer business. Memorial visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Saturday, February 1 from 1-3 PM followed by a religious service at 3 PM.
