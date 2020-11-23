Irene Elizabeth Melber
Madison - Irene Elizabeth Melber passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 in Madison, N.J.
She was born on February 16th, 1939 to Louis and Elizabeth Gordon in Hackensack, N.J. and resided with her parents in Little Ferry, N.J. She was a 1956 graduate of Lodi High School and early on was a homemaker and wonderful mother to her three children. Irene was also very successful at her life endeavors that included; District Manager for Avon, working toward and receiving her Interior Decorating License, and later moving to Florida as a successful proprietor of a primary child care business for over 20 years. Irene loved her family, was a woman of faith, loved life and collected many antiques among the many things that brought joy to her life.
She is survived by her beloved family; brothers, Louis and Emil Gordon; Harry Melber Sr.; son, Harry Melber Jr. and his spouse Amy; and daughters, Nancy Giambrone and her spouse, Phillip Haramia, and Elizabeth and Dana Vance. Irene is also the grandmother of Harry Melber IV, Nicholas Melber and his spouse, Ginine Leogrande, Sophia Melber, Lisa Fastiggi and her husband Michael, and Amanda and Emma Vance. She was also blessed with two beautiful great- grandchildren this past year with the birth of Brooklyn Melber and Michael Fastiggi.
Miss Irene will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit and kindness toward others. A private Funeral Mass for family will be conducted at Saint Peter the Apostle Church in Parsippany. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, N.J. Arrangements are with S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700).
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Irene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
). For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com
