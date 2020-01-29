Services
Funeraria Alvarez
66 Passaic Ave
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 815-0080
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Alvarez Funeral Home
66 Passaic Avenue
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Alvarez Funeral Home
66 Passaic Avenue
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Michael's Cemetery
South Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Wallington - Irene Golebiesky, 89 of Wallington, N.J. passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents - John and Mary and brother - Joseph Golebieski. She was an avid reader of books, loved to crochet, and enjoyed playing bingo. Irene was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart R.C. Church. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister - Clementine Dubis, niece - Sharon Dabal & Family, nephew - Chris Dubis & Family, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Visitation - Sat., Feb. 1st, 8:30 am, 10:00 am prayer service - Alvarez Funeral Home, 66 Passaic Avenue, Passaic. Interment will follow immediately at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Alaris Health of Rochelle Park, NJ who cared for Irene in the last years of her life.
- ADVERTISEMENT -