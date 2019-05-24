Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Koterba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Helen Koterba

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Helen Koterba Obituary
Irene Helen Koterba

Fair Lawn - Irene Helen Koterba, 73, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lottie Koterba. She is survived by her family JoAnn Makowka of Fair Lawn, N.J.,

Kathleen and Jack Gaven of Rio Verde, Az., and Jennifer and David Carr of Sparta, N.J.

Irene was a lifelong educator, beginning her career in 1967 as a math teacher at Ridgefield Park Junior/Senior High School and retiring there as principal in 2001. Her career continued as an adjunct professor at Montclair State College, Ramapo College and Felician University.

Irene will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

A memorial mass will be held June 15, 2019.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.