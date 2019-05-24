|
Irene Helen Koterba
Fair Lawn - Irene Helen Koterba, 73, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lottie Koterba. She is survived by her family JoAnn Makowka of Fair Lawn, N.J.,
Kathleen and Jack Gaven of Rio Verde, Az., and Jennifer and David Carr of Sparta, N.J.
Irene was a lifelong educator, beginning her career in 1967 as a math teacher at Ridgefield Park Junior/Senior High School and retiring there as principal in 2001. Her career continued as an adjunct professor at Montclair State College, Ramapo College and Felician University.
Irene will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
A memorial mass will be held June 15, 2019.