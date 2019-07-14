Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna Church on the Hill
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Castellano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene L. "Rene" Castellano


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene L. "Rene" Castellano Obituary
Irene "Rene" L. Castellano

Paramus - Irene "Rene" L. Castellano (nee Willer) age 88 of Paramus, NJ and Naples, FL passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1931 in Cliffside Park, NJ. She is pre-deceased by her parents John and Elizabeth (Newman), husband Ralph (2018) and brothers James and John.

Irene is survived by her loving daughters Diane Tedeschi of Paramus, NJ, René Lania (Rocco) of Succasunna, NJ and Angela Reynoso of Naples, FL. Four wonderful grandchildren Kelly, Michelle, Michael and Dale. Sister-in-law Margaret Willer, nephew James and niece Jacqueline.

Irene's greatest joy in life was being with her family and many pets. She had a flair for interior design and was a true fashionista. She will be missed by all.

Funeral mass Tuesday, 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill, Fort Lee. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to any Bergen County Animal Shelter of your choice. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.