Irene "Rene" L. Castellano
Paramus - Irene "Rene" L. Castellano (nee Willer) age 88 of Paramus, NJ and Naples, FL passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1931 in Cliffside Park, NJ. She is pre-deceased by her parents John and Elizabeth (Newman), husband Ralph (2018) and brothers James and John.
Irene is survived by her loving daughters Diane Tedeschi of Paramus, NJ, René Lania (Rocco) of Succasunna, NJ and Angela Reynoso of Naples, FL. Four wonderful grandchildren Kelly, Michelle, Michael and Dale. Sister-in-law Margaret Willer, nephew James and niece Jacqueline.
Irene's greatest joy in life was being with her family and many pets. She had a flair for interior design and was a true fashionista. She will be missed by all.
Funeral mass Tuesday, 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill, Fort Lee. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to any Bergen County Animal Shelter of your choice. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com