Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Lesler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Lesler


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Lesler Obituary
Irene Lesler

Clifton - Irene (nee Leszczynski) Lesler, 65, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Born in Poland, Ms. Lesler resided in Clifton for most of her life. She had been trained as a Practical Nurse as well as a computer operator. She also had employed at the cafeteria at Clifton High School for many years.

Ms. Lesler was a parishioner of St. Michael's Cathedral, Passaic where she was a member of the Mother's Club, Ladies Guild, Rosary Society and other Church activities.

She is survived by her four sons, Michael and his wife, Kim, Peter and his wife, Kelly, John and his wife, Lori and Greg Lesler; her brother, Russ Leszczynsky and his wife, Faith and her eight grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 9:15 am Thursday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 10:00 am at St. Michael's Cathedral, 96 First St., Passaic. Interment to follow at St. Michael's Cem., South Hackensack. Visitation on Wednesday from 2-6 pm with a 3:00 pm Panakhida. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now