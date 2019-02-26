|
Irene Lesler
Clifton - Irene (nee Leszczynski) Lesler, 65, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Born in Poland, Ms. Lesler resided in Clifton for most of her life. She had been trained as a Practical Nurse as well as a computer operator. She also had employed at the cafeteria at Clifton High School for many years.
Ms. Lesler was a parishioner of St. Michael's Cathedral, Passaic where she was a member of the Mother's Club, Ladies Guild, Rosary Society and other Church activities.
She is survived by her four sons, Michael and his wife, Kim, Peter and his wife, Kelly, John and his wife, Lori and Greg Lesler; her brother, Russ Leszczynsky and his wife, Faith and her eight grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 9:15 am Thursday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 10:00 am at St. Michael's Cathedral, 96 First St., Passaic. Interment to follow at St. Michael's Cem., South Hackensack. Visitation on Wednesday from 2-6 pm with a 3:00 pm Panakhida. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.