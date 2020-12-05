Irene Loretta Kunz
Saddle Brook - Irene Loretta Kunz (nee Kotomski), 83, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Tuesday December 1st, 2020. Born in Newark, she's been a resident of Saddle Brook all of her adult life. She worked along side with her husband Henry in the family business, G & H Metal Finishers before retiring.
Beloved wife of Henry, loving mother of Doreen Kunz and April Oleksy, her husband Rob, proud grandmother of Austin & Ryan Oleksy, dear sister of the late Dorothy Montgomery & Wallace Kotomski also survived by nieces and nephews.
Visiting & Funeral Were Private.
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.com