Irene Loretta Kunz
Irene Loretta Kunz

Saddle Brook - Irene Loretta Kunz (nee Kotomski), 83, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Tuesday December 1st, 2020. Born in Newark, she's been a resident of Saddle Brook all of her adult life. She worked along side with her husband Henry in the family business, G & H Metal Finishers before retiring.

Beloved wife of Henry, loving mother of Doreen Kunz and April Oleksy, her husband Rob, proud grandmother of Austin & Ryan Oleksy, dear sister of the late Dorothy Montgomery & Wallace Kotomski also survived by nieces and nephews.

Visiting & Funeral Were Private.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
