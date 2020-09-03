Irene M. Diverio
Emerson - Irene M. Diverio (nee Johnston) 92, of Emerson formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Teaneck to the late William and Irene Johnston. Before retiring, she was a Registered Nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center. Irene was a former Girl Scout leader in Hasbrouck Heights, an inductee at the Immaculate Heart Academy Hall of Fame in the Township of Washington, she was an avid fan of the Don Bosco Basketball program and Irene and her late husband Donald hosted Project Children from Northern Ireland during the summer months. Beloved wife of the late Donald D. Diverio, Sr. Devoted mother of Irene Crum and her husband Walter, Joan Rider and her late husband Dr. Robert, Mary Lauricella and her late husband Dr. Joseph, Dr. Donald D. Diverio, Jr. and his wife Dawn, James Diverio and his wife Regina, Thomas Diverio and his wife Kristine, Kevin Diverio and his wife Kelly and the late Maureen Diverio and Reverend Father Joseph Kukura. Dear sister of the late Andrew Johnston and his late wife Joan. Sister-in-law of the Ralph Diverio and his surviving spouse Eileen. Loving and Proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Jennifer), Daniel (Rachel), Robert (Julie), William (Jennifer), Timothy (fiancee Marisa), Carolyn (Pierre), Kevin, Katherine (fiance Kevin), Matthew, Regina (Matthew), Michael (Gina), Mark (Alyssa), Danika, Delanie, Darren, Hayley, Nita, Kathleen, Thomas, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Aidan and Shaye. Cherished great-grandmother of thirteen great grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of those who cared for her, especially Claudine Jones. A private family Service will be held at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Holy Name Medical Center Hospice 718 Teaneck Rd. Teaneck, NJ 07666, or to the Harwich Conservation Trust P.O. Box 101 South Harwich, MA 02661 or you may perform a random act of kindness in her memory. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
.