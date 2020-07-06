IRENE M. DRZEWIECKI [nee Breheny], age 91, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, passed peacefully on to eternal life on July 3rd 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 19, 1928, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Irene (aka Eileen) was the daughter of the late John and Delia Breheny; and sister to the late Mary Malley, Agnes Breheny, and Jack Breheny.Irene married Frank J. Drzewiecki on Christmas Eve of 1950 in their parish church of St. Bridget's in Jersey City, celebrating 69+ years together. She was the cherished, loving mother of Mary Margaret, Karen Ann, and Eileen Frances; the best grandma in the world to Kelly, Elizabeth, Tommie, Charlie, Colleen, and Kevin; and dear great-grandma to Camryn, Sienna, and Cristian.Irene was a devoted parishioner of Corpus Christi Church since the 1960's, and quickly became an active volunteer at the school in many capacities over many years and served as secretary at the school from 1975-1978.She was a dedicated Rosarian, serving as president multiple times, and more. Irene was even honored for her extensive volunteerism at the parish Testimonial dinner in 1985. Additionally, one of Irene's most cherished roles was being appointed as Eucharistic Minister in 1980 by Fr. G. Walsh.Irene was a beautiful person who truly loved her faith, her family, and her friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, July 9th at 11 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi Church at 12 Noon. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday, July 8th from 3-6 PM at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to EWTN Global Catholic Network, which brought Irene great consolation and joy in her recent times at home. As Irene would always say, "God is good." To send condolences, please visit