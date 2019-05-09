Services
Clifton - Irene Marie (Budzinski) Neilley, 72 of Clifton, passed away on May 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2009, her parents John & Loretta Budzinski, and brother John. Devoted mother to Charles J. Neilley of Lodi and Catherine Mancini & her husband Kevin of Clifton. Beloved grandmother to Shannon, Meaghan and Connor. Loving sister to Mary Caddigan of Hopatcong. Loving aunt to her nieces Jackie Clauss and Lisa Pewee.

Irene was born in New York and lived in Wallington most of her life before moving to Passaic and then Clifton. She was an EKG Technician at Passaic General Hospital in Passaic, she loved her job and the friendships she made with her co-workers. Irene will be remembered most for her laugh and her great sense of humor.

Cremation Services Private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of New Jersey - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.cremationnj.com
