Irene Marie Verbist
Irene Marie, (nee Little), 68 years, of Paramus and Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Before retiring, Irene was a teacher of Elementary Education, Gifted and Talented, and Enrichment with the Cresskill Board of Education for over 40 years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, Paramus. Irene was also a member of the NJEA, BCEA, Naples Botanical Garden, and the NJ Gifted and Talented Association.
Cherished wife of 42 years to James Verbist. Beloved mother of Brett James Verbist of Paramus and Sean Ryan Verbist of Succasunna. Dear sister of Diane Mottola of Naples and Lawrence Little of Mahwah.
Irene was a very special person who dedicated her life to learning and teaching the next generation. She was always quick to lend a hand to any school or civic project. Her effervescent personality lit up every room she entered. Her humility was legendary. She never saw herself as special, she viewed everyone that she taught or worked with as special.
She successfully raised two children, Brett James and Sean Ryan to be men of distinction and character, something she imparted to every student or athlete she came across. She believed that education and understanding were things to be passed along to make young people become whole beings.
She left the earth quietly and with honor knowing she made a difference every day of her life. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday June 22, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Irene's name may be made to the Bergen Catholic High School Soccer Team, 1040 Oradell Avenue, Oradell, NJ 07649
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.