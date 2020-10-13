Irene Marty



Wallington - (1956-2020) Irene Marty passed peacefully on October 12, surrounded by family.



Irene was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, cousin, and friend who loved nothing more than having her family and friends around to barbecue and swim at "the grotto" in her backyard. She particularly enjoyed hosting the Zimmermann family cousin's party. Irene was a brilliant gardener, who also loved swimming, backyard bingo with her sister and friends, and making a big pot of her amazing chicken soup for the family to eat while watching the Seahawks play on a Sunday afternoon. When her kids, nephews, and nieces were younger, Irene could be found at every one of their football, basketball, baseball, softball and soccer games and every cheerleading competition. Irene had a massive personality and made an impression on everyone she met. She spent many years working at Higgins Fleet, following with time at Kelly Amerit and Trader Joe's.



Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years Michael Marty. After a cross-country road trip from New Jersey to California and two years living in Redondo Beach, Irene and Mick were married before returning to New Jersey, where they eventually built a life and family together. Irene and Mick loved long drives, perusing estate sales, weekend trips, playing trivial pursuit, and going to concerts.



Irene is survived by her children, Mickey and Ashley Marty (Bill Reading); nephews and nieces Brian (Elizabeth) Steinhauer, Todd Steinhauer, Amy Colletti and Alison Sandor; granddaughter Gabriella Steinhauer; sister Ro Sandor; sister-in-law Sandra Marty; and cherished dog (and the prettiest one) Dixie.



Irene was the daughter of the late Florian and Klara Zimmermann and the sister-in-law of the late Daniel Marty and late Michael Sandor.



At Irene's request no service will be held. In lieu of sending flowers, contributions to the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center would be appreciated. And in the spirit and memory of Irene's colorful life, we encourage anyone whose life she touched to plant zinnias in their garden.









