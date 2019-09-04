Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
55 Wyckoff Ave.
Ramsey, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Redeemer Cemetery
Mahwah, NJ
Irene (VanGelder) Monroe


1928 - 2019
Irene (VanGelder) Monroe Obituary
Irene Monroe (nee VanGelder)

Ramsey - Irene Monroe (nee VanGelder) of Ramsey went to her eternal rewards on August 31, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1928 to the late Daniel VanGelder and Gertrude (Bender) VanGelder. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene P. Monroe, in 2006. She was a 1945 graduate of Ramsey High School and valedictorian of her class. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years for Budd Built-In Vacuum of Wyckoff. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Ramsey. She was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, also in Ramsey, serving on Church Council, singing in the choir and assisting in the Braille Workshop. She will always be remembered for her internal strength and her unyielding faith. She is survived by her children; Daniel Monroe of Ramsey, Theresa Vandevander of Ramsey and Eric Monroe of Waldwick. Beloved grandmother to Duane Monroe, Ashley Vandevander Dendy and Justin Monroe. Cherished great-grandma to Andrew, Megan and Annabella. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 AM at The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 55 Wyckoff Ave., Ramsey, NJ. (Everyone please meet at Church) Interment will follow at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her name to The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
