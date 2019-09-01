|
|
Irene Nelson
Hawthorne - Nelson, Irene (nee Wiechnicki), age 92, of Hawthorne, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Passaic, the family moved to the warren point section of Fair Lawn when she was an infant. She remained there until she moved to Hawthorne after she married her sailor. An active member of the Hawthorne United Methodist Church, Irene played the piano for her church and was involved in other church activities. In her spare time, Irene loved reading, painting, and sewing. She also loved animals, especially cats. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Alexander Nelson (1998). Loving mother of Michael Nelson and his wife Lynn of Hawthorne. Grandmother of Kelly and Kristopher Nelson. Daughter of the late Alexandra and the late Walter Wiechnicki. Sister of the late Matthew Wiechinicki and the late Joseph Yodlowski. Aunt of Joseph Wiechnicki and his wife Daryl. Great aunt of Ryan and Georgia Wiechnicki. Cremation will take place privately. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hawthorne United Methodist Church, 452 Lafayette Avenue Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or Hawthorne Fire Company # 4, 66 Lincoln Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)