Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Nelson Obituary
Irene Nelson

Hawthorne - Nelson, Irene (nee Wiechnicki), age 92, of Hawthorne, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Passaic, the family moved to the warren point section of Fair Lawn when she was an infant. She remained there until she moved to Hawthorne after she married her sailor. An active member of the Hawthorne United Methodist Church, Irene played the piano for her church and was involved in other church activities. In her spare time, Irene loved reading, painting, and sewing. She also loved animals, especially cats. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Alexander Nelson (1998). Loving mother of Michael Nelson and his wife Lynn of Hawthorne. Grandmother of Kelly and Kristopher Nelson. Daughter of the late Alexandra and the late Walter Wiechnicki. Sister of the late Matthew Wiechinicki and the late Joseph Yodlowski. Aunt of Joseph Wiechnicki and his wife Daryl. Great aunt of Ryan and Georgia Wiechnicki. Cremation will take place privately. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hawthorne United Methodist Church, 452 Lafayette Avenue Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or Hawthorne Fire Company # 4, 66 Lincoln Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now