Irene Olsavsky
Clifton - Irene (nee Shebchuk) Olsavsky, 93, on Oct. 8, 2019. Wife of the late Stephen J. Olsavsky (2005); mother of Sandra Alexandra and the late Stephen J. (Buddy) Olsavsky (1999); sister of Richard Shebchuk, Alexandra Zybura and the late Joseph Shebchuk (2009). Visiting Saturday from 8:30-10AM with funeral service to immediately follow at 10AM at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Please omit flowers and mass cards but a contribution to a would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for complete obituary.