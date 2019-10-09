Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Irene Olsavsky


1926 - 2019
Irene Olsavsky Obituary
Irene Olsavsky

Clifton - Irene (nee Shebchuk) Olsavsky, 93, on Oct. 8, 2019. Wife of the late Stephen J. Olsavsky (2005); mother of Sandra Alexandra and the late Stephen J. (Buddy) Olsavsky (1999); sister of Richard Shebchuk, Alexandra Zybura and the late Joseph Shebchuk (2009). Visiting Saturday from 8:30-10AM with funeral service to immediately follow at 10AM at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Please omit flowers and mass cards but a contribution to a would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for complete obituary.
