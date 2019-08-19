|
|
Irene Poonarian
Oradell - Irene Poonarian, a longtime resident of Oradell, passed away on August 16. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years Hrant (Randy) Poonarian, and her brother Harry Bahadurian and sister Katherine Donabed. She is survived by her adored twin sister Esther and her brother Michael Barr. Her first and last love was her beloved Randy, her everything. She was a devoted mother to Richard, Dianne & Jon Chilingerian, Linda & Edward Mathews. Cherished grandmother to Christine, John, Shaina, Joshua, and Jed. Duplicate bridge was her passion, at the center of her life and her friendships. She loved springtime, art, antiques, gospel and jazz music, and comedy television. She loved to laugh, and she made us all laugh. Her Christian faith was a foundation of strength in her life. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10-11 AM with a service following at 11 AM at the Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Interment following at Hackensack Cemetery. Donations to Grace Community Church, 2839 Rte 94 Washingtonville, NY 10992 or Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 W. Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652.