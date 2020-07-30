Irene R. Pearson



Berkeley, Ca. - Irene R. (nee Ratchko) Pearson, 97, of Berkeley, CA passed away on July 23, 2020.



Born in Nanticoke, Pa., Mrs. Pearson resided in Clifton for most of her life, moving to Berkeley, California in 2002. She retired as a Planner with ITT Avionics Division of Nutley, NJ where she was employed for many years Mrs. Pearson was parishioner of Ss. Peter & Paul's RO Cathedral in Passaic and was a Veteran of World War II serving in the US Marine Corps.



She is survived by her son, Thomas R. Pearson, of Berkeley, Ca.; her brother, Daniel Ratchko of Lakewood, NJ and her three grandchildren, Jahnai, Rasai and Jahrena Pearson.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Interment 11:00 am at Ss. Peter & Paul R.O. Cemetery, Saddle Brook.









