Irene R. Pearson
1922 - 2020
Irene R. Pearson

Berkeley, Ca. - Irene R. (nee Ratchko) Pearson, 97, of Berkeley, CA passed away on July 23, 2020.

Born in Nanticoke, Pa., Mrs. Pearson resided in Clifton for most of her life, moving to Berkeley, California in 2002. She retired as a Planner with ITT Avionics Division of Nutley, NJ where she was employed for many years Mrs. Pearson was parishioner of Ss. Peter & Paul's RO Cathedral in Passaic and was a Veteran of World War II serving in the US Marine Corps.

She is survived by her son, Thomas R. Pearson, of Berkeley, Ca.; her brother, Daniel Ratchko of Lakewood, NJ and her three grandchildren, Jahnai, Rasai and Jahrena Pearson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Interment 11:00 am at Ss. Peter & Paul R.O. Cemetery, Saddle Brook.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Interment
11:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul R.O. Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
